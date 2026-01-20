Salford, the club with Beckham and Neville as owners, advances to FA Cup meeting with Man City

SALFORD, England (AP) — Salford City set up a meeting with Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup by beating Swindon Town 3-2 on Tuesday.

Luke Garbutt curled in a 68th-minute free kick for the winner for the fourth-tier club owned by a consortium containing former Manchester United players David Beckham and Gary Neville.

Salford advanced from the third round for the first time and the reward is another trip to Etihad Stadium on Feb. 14.

City beat Salford 8-0 in the third round last season.

