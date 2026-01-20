Penguins play the Flames following Dewar’s 2-goal performance

Pittsburgh Penguins (23-14-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Calgary Flames (21-23-5, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Calgary Flames after Connor Dewar’s two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Penguins’ 6-3 win.

Calgary has a 21-23-5 record overall and a 13-7-3 record in home games. The Flames are 5-5-3 in games decided by a single goal.

Pittsburgh has a 23-14-11 record overall and a 12-7-4 record on the road. The Penguins have a 23-4-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Flames won the last matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Backlund has 12 goals and 19 assists for the Flames. Connor Zary has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Bryan Rust has 17 goals and 20 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

