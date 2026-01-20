What to know about Bodø/Glimt, the tiny Norwegian club from the Arctic that upset Man City

Some things to know about Bodø/Glimt, the tiny Norwegian club that beat Manchester City on Tuesday in one of the most surprising results in Champions League history:

Long way north

Bodø/Glimt’s 8,000-capacity Aspmyra stadium is located north of the Arctic Circle and farther north than soccer’s top club competition has ever been. It is close to the city center, which is a short walk from Bodø’s airport.

Plast

ic pitch

Bodø/Glimt plays on an artificial field, which is criticized by some for the way the ball rolls and bounces in comparison to grass. UEFA allows approved artificial pitches to be used up to and including the semifinals of its competitions.

Capital of Culture

In 2024, Bodø was named the northernmost European Capital of Culture in the award’s history.

Weather watch

Bodø has less than an hour of sunlight during its shortest days, meaning players take supplements to combat a lack of sunlight. It can be bitterly cold and windy in the long winters.

Secret weapon

Bodø/Glimt’s improvement in recent years has been in part put down to hiring Bjørn Mannsverk as the team’s mental coach. He is a former fighter pilot who developed mental techniques for his squadron before bombing missions in Libya.

Team success

Bodø/Glimt has captured four of the country’s last six league titles. The run started in 2020 with a first championship in the history of a club founded in 1916. The team reached the Europa League semifinals last season.

