Golden Knights take winning streak into home matchup against the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-16-7, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-12, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -132, Maple Leafs +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will look to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vegas has a 10-6-6 record at home and a 22-11-12 record overall. The Golden Knights have gone 21-4-7 in games they score at least three goals.

Toronto is 7-11-2 in road games and 23-16-7 overall. The Maple Leafs have scored 153 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 16 goals with 35 assists for the Golden Knights. Tomas Hertl has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 16 goals and 24 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press