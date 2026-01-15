Fan protest against kickoff times interrupts Bundesliga game between Augsburg and Union Berlin

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Toy balls and other objects flew onto the field as fans protesting the Bundesliga’s scheduling forced a five-minute interruption in a game between Augsburg and Union Berlin on Thursday.

The objects were thrown from the stands when the ball went out behind Augsburg’s goal in the 32nd minute. Players, substitutes and staff all joined in to the clear the field before play could resume in the 37th.

Fans displayed two banners protesting the decision for a rare Thursday game, and called for more games to be played in a traditional Saturday afternoon slot.

With 18 teams and a 34-game season, midweek games are rarer in the Bundesliga than other major European leagues.

Playing on Thursday was the result of the league’s TV broadcast contract, which began this season, requiring five different kickoff times for each round of games, German agency dpa reported. This midweek round of games also had early and late games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

