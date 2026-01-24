Pittsburgh brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Vancouver

Pittsburgh Penguins (25-14-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-29-5, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Vancouver Canucks seeking to continue a three-game win streak.

Vancouver has a 5-15-3 record in home games and a 17-29-5 record overall. The Canucks have a 7-7-4 record in games decided by one goal.

Pittsburgh has a 14-7-4 record on the road and a 25-14-11 record overall. The Penguins have scored 165 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Penguins won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has scored 12 goals with 13 assists for the Canucks. Evander Kane has three goals over the past 10 games.

Bryan Rust has 18 goals and 21 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 1-9-0, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press