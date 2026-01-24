Edmonton and Washington hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (25-21-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (25-19-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -180, Capitals +150; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Washington Capitals square off in a non-conference matchup.

Edmonton has gone 12-8-4 at home and 25-19-8 overall. The Oilers are second in the league with 173 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Washington is 25-21-6 overall and 11-11-3 in road games. The Capitals have gone 22-8-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Capitals won the last matchup 7-4. Ryan Leonard scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 30 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tom Wilson has 22 goals and 22 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has scored six goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press