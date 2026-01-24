Maple Leafs bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (34-6-9, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (24-18-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs aim to break their three-game slide when they play the Colorado Avalanche.

Toronto is 16-7-6 in home games and 24-18-9 overall. The Maple Leafs have allowed 171 goals while scoring 169 for a -2 scoring differential.

Colorado is 14-4-5 on the road and 34-6-9 overall. The Avalanche have a +77 scoring differential, with 193 total goals scored and 116 conceded.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has scored 19 goals with 25 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 38 goals and 49 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press