New Jersey visits Seattle after Glass’ 2-goal game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

New Jersey Devils (27-22-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (22-19-9, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Seattle Kraken after Cody Glass’ two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Devils’ 5-4 win.

Seattle is 22-19-9 overall and 11-9-5 in home games. The Kraken have gone 21-6-3 in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey has a 15-13-0 record in road games and a 27-22-2 record overall. The Devils have a 13-4-2 record in games decided by one goal.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup. Nico Hischier led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Beniers has scored 11 goals with 22 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 11 goals and 27 assists for the Devils. Glass has scored six goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

