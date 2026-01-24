Skip to main content
Erling Haaland left out by Man City amid scoring drought

By AP News
Norway Champions League Soccer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City’s starting lineup for the Premier League game against Wolverhampton on Saturday amid a slump in form.

The Norway striker, who was named on the bench, has only scored one goal in his last eight games in all competitions — and that was a penalty against Brighton in the league.

City manager Pep Guardiola made the big call on Haaland after two straight losses — to Manchester United in the league and Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

City has a crucial Champions League game at home to Galatasaray on Wednesday in its bid to secure direct qualification to the round of 16.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

