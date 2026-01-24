Como routs Torino 6-0 to move just outside Serie A’s Champions League places

Skip to main content
By AP News
Italy Serie A Soccer

ROME (AP) — Como routed Torino 6-0 in Serie A on Saturday to follow up its 5-1 rout of the same opponent in November.

Anastasios Douvikas scored twice for Como, and Martin Baturina, Lucas Da Cunha, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn and Maxence Caqueret added on for Cesc Fabregas’ team.

Como moved up to fifth place and just outside the Champions League places. It’s 40 points are already a record in the top flight for the club located on the Swiss border.

Also, mid-table Cagliari won at Fiorentina 2-1, leaving the Tuscan club in the relegation zone; and Lazio was held at Lecce to 0-0.

On Sunday, second-placed AC Milan visits fourth-placed Roma and third-placed Napoli goes to sixth-placed Juventus.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

