Como routs Torino 6-0 to move just outside Serie A’s Champions League places

ROME (AP) — Como routed Torino 6-0 in Serie A on Saturday to follow up its 5-1 rout of the same opponent in November.

Anastasios Douvikas scored twice for Como, and Martin Baturina, Lucas Da Cunha, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn and Maxence Caqueret added on for Cesc Fabregas’ team.

Como moved up to fifth place and just outside the Champions League places. It’s 40 points are already a record in the top flight for the club located on the Swiss border.

Also, mid-table Cagliari won at Fiorentina 2-1, leaving the Tuscan club in the relegation zone; and Lazio was held at Lecce to 0-0.

On Sunday, second-placed AC Milan visits fourth-placed Roma and third-placed Napoli goes to sixth-placed Juventus.

