West Ham beats Sunderland for back-to-back wins in Premier League survival bid

By AP News
Britain Premier League Soccer

West Ham’s bid to escape the Premier League’s relegation zone gathered pace with a 3-1 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

It was a second straight victory for West Ham, which surged into a three-goal lead by the 43rd minute thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s header, Jarrod Bowen’s penalty, and a long-range strike by Mateus Fernandes.

Brian Brobbey scored for Sunderland in the second half.

West Ham, which won 2-1 at Tottenham last weekend for its first win in any competition since early November, stayed in the bottom three but is now just two points behind fourth-to-last Nottingham Forest. Forest visits Brentford on Sunday.

Among the games later Saturday, second-place Manchester City hosts Wolverhampton with Erling Haaland starting among the substitutes and Liverpool visits Bournemouth.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

