Surprising Augsburg hands Bayern Munich first defeat in the Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — The best team in Germany is not necessarily the best in Bavaria.

Bayern Munich slumped to its first Bundesliga defeat of the season by 2-1 at home to Bavarian rival Augsburg on Saturday, when Bayern star Michael Olise struck the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

It’s the first time Bayern has failed to gather at least a point in the league since March 8 last year in a 3-2 defeat at home to Bochum.

Augsburg, only three points from the relegation zone before the match, hadn’t won a game since early December. And Michael Baum’s team had to come from behind in Munich after Bayern defender Hiroki Ito opened the scoring with a header to Michael Olise’s corner in the 23rd minute.

Bayern missed further good chances and the first half ended with Robin Fellhauer striking the crossbar for Augsburg.

The visitors pushed hard for an equalizer in the second half and Arthur Chaves duly got it with the back of his head to a corner that Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig failed to reach in the 75th.

Han-Noah Massengo scored what proved to be the winner six minutes later when Dimitrios Giannoulis surged down the left and crossed into the middle to pick him out.

