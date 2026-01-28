Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Spanish league offers 50 euros for each tip-off on establishments illegally broadcasting games

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Spain La Liga Soccer

Spain La Liga Soccer

Photo Icon View Photo

The Spanish league is stepping up its fight against audio-visual fraud by offering 50 euros ($59) for each verified tip on the establishments broadcasting games without proper permission, it said Wednesday.

Bars, restaurants, betting places and similar establishments need to subscribe to a specific package to be able to show the games. The league said such broadcasts have a letter on the corner of the screen to identify them, allowing fans to tell whether they are legal or not.

If people see that an establishment is showing an unauthorized broadcast, they should email La Liga with images to help it verify the infraction.

The league also said it has a channel where fans can anonymously denounce illegal broadcasts.

La Liga has been one of the most active European leagues fighting piracy and audio visual fraud.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.