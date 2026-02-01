Utah takes on Vancouver following Yamamoto’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (18-31-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (28-23-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth host the Vancouver Canucks after Kailer Yamamoto’s two-goal game against the Dallas Stars in the Mammoth’s 3-2 loss.

Utah is 28-23-4 overall and 15-8-2 at home. The Mammoth have given up 154 goals while scoring 173 for a +19 scoring differential.

Vancouver has gone 12-14-2 in road games and 18-31-6 overall. The Canucks have a 7-8-4 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Mammoth won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 23 goals and 22 assists for the Mammoth. Yamamoto has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Canucks. Teddy Blueger has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press