Demirović strikes late for Stuttgart to move team into Bundesliga top 4 with 1-0 win over Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) — Ermedin Demirović scored in the last minute for Stuttgart to beat Freiburg 1-0 on Sunday and move fourth in the Bundesliga, the last place for Champions League qualification.

Demirović controlled Deniz Undav’s cross from the left and then hit the ball with a brilliant strike under the crossbar near the right post.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel denied Bruno Ogbus a response and the home team held on for the three points, capitalizing on Leipzig’s defeat at home to Mainz the day before.

Stuttgart moved three points ahead of Leipzig with 14 rounds remaining.

Borussia Dortmund was hosting last-place Heidenheim later, hopeful of a win to cut Bayern Munich’s lead to six points following the Bavarian powerhouse’s surprise 2-2 draw at Hamburger SV the day before.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer