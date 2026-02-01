Lautaro Martínez scores for Inter Milan and is closing in on club records

MILAN (AP) — Lautaro Martínez is closing in on more records for Inter Milan.

The Argentinian World Cup winner scored again on Sunday to set league leader Inter on its way to a 2-0 win at Cremonese in Serie A.

It was Lautaro’s 170th goal for Inter and left him just one behind Roberto Boninsegna, who is in third place in the club’s all-time scorers list. Ahead of them are only Alessandro Altobelli (209 goals) and Giuseppe Meazza (284).

Lautaro has scored 10 goals in his last 13 league matches to take his tally to 128 in Serie A and the 28-year-old is only 10 away from Benito Lorenzi, who is second among Inter’s top scorers in Serie A. Meazza tops that list as well, with 197 league goals.

Lautaro headed in a corner in the 16th minute and — after embracing his teammates — he lifted up his shirt to show a happy birthday message for his daughter.

Piotr Zielinski doubled Inter’s lead in the 31st minute with a fierce 30-yard strike that Cremonese goalkeeper Emil Audero appeared to have covered until it swerved in mid-air and went through his arms.

The match had to be halted for three minutes at the start of the second half after Audero was struck by a flare thrown by the away fans.

Audero was able to get up and continue but had a cut on his right leg and appeared to be telling the medical staff that he couldn’t hear from his right ear.

Inter extended its Serie A lead to eight points over second-placed AC Milan, which visits Bologna on Tuesday.

Missed penalty

Atalanta managed to draw 0-0 at Como despite playing almost the entire match with 10 men.

It was a dramatic start to the game. With less than eight minutes on the clock, Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor was shown a straight red card for shoving Máximo Perrone in the face during an off-the-ball incident after the Como midfielder appeared to say something to him.

Nico Paz should have won the match for Como deep in stoppage time when the home side was awarded a penalty following Giorgio Scalvini’s hand ball.

However, Paz had missed his past two spotkicks and he made it three out of three as Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi was able to stop his fairly weak and central attempt in the 98th minute.

Como remained sixth, a place and five points above Atalanta and a point below fifth-place Juventus, which played lowly Parma later Sunday.

Earlier, Torino beat relegation-threatened Lecce 1-0.

