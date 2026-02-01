Blackhawks bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Sharks

San Jose Sharks (27-22-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (21-25-9, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks as losers of five straight games.

Chicago has a 21-25-9 record overall and an 11-14-5 record on its home ice. The Blackhawks are 6-7-4 in one-goal games.

San Jose has a 27-22-4 record overall and a 13-13-1 record on the road. The Sharks have a -18 scoring differential, with 164 total goals scored and 182 given up.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Donato has scored 11 goals with 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Alexander Wennberg has 10 goals and 26 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press