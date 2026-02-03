Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
67.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Nkunku and Rabiot shine as AC Milan closes gap on Inter with 3-0 win over Bologna

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Italy Serie A Soccer

Italy Serie A Soccer

Photo Icon View Photos

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — AC Milan extended its unbeaten Serie A run to 22 matches and kept the pressure on leader Inter Milan after a 3-0 win at Bologna on Tuesday, with French players Christopher Nkunku and Adrien Rabiot shining.

After a 1-1 draw with Roma, AC Milan got back to winning ways to move within five points of city rival Inter.

In the absence of Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek opened the scoring in the 20th minute from Rabiot’s assist. Nkunku made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia.

Rabiot completed the win in the 48th minute with a left-footed strike after intercepting a long throw-in.

After 23 matches, Milan has a four-point lead over third-placed Napoli. Bologna stands 10th, 25 points off the pace.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.