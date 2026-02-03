Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
42.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Penguins bring road win streak into game against the Islanders

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Pittsburgh Penguins (28-15-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (30-21-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -122, Penguins +101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Islanders looking to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

New York has a 10-6-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 30-21-5 record overall. The Islanders have given up 152 goals while scoring 157 for a +5 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh has gone 28-15-11 overall with a 10-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins are 28-4-5 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Penguins won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 21 goals and 14 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 27 goals and 31 assists for the Penguins. Yegor Chinakhov has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.