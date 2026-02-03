Penguins bring road win streak into game against the Islanders

Pittsburgh Penguins (28-15-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (30-21-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -122, Penguins +101; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Islanders looking to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

New York has a 10-6-2 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 30-21-5 record overall. The Islanders have given up 152 goals while scoring 157 for a +5 scoring differential.

Pittsburgh has gone 28-15-11 overall with a 10-1-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Penguins are 28-4-5 in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Penguins won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Horvat has 21 goals and 14 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has 27 goals and 31 assists for the Penguins. Yegor Chinakhov has scored five goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Penguins: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

