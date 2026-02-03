Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche

San Jose Sharks (27-23-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (36-9-9, in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks enter the matchup with the Colorado Avalanche as losers of three in a row.

Colorado is 20-3-4 in home games and 36-9-9 overall. The Avalanche are 11-0-4 when scoring a power-play goal.

San Jose has gone 13-14-1 in road games and 27-23-4 overall. The Sharks have a 13-5-3 record in one-goal games.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season. The Avalanche won 6-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 22 goals and 39 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 28 goals and 53 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press