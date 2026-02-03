Stars play the Blues on 5-game winning streak

St. Louis Blues (20-27-9, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (33-14-9, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars come into a matchup against the St. Louis Blues as winners of five consecutive games.

Dallas is 33-14-9 overall and 11-4-1 against the Central Division. The Stars have an 18-3-4 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

St. Louis has gone 20-27-9 overall with a 5-12-0 record against the Central Division. The Blues have conceded 195 goals while scoring 142 for a -53 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The Stars won the last meeting 4-3. Matt Duchene scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 31 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Duchene has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Neighbours has 14 goals and 10 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has scored four goals with eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press