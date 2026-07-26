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Fernandez, Ojeda and Jones each score a goal, NYCFC beat Fire 3-1

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By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicolas Fernandez scored a goal for the third consecutive game, Agustin Ojeda and Malachi Jones each added a goal, and New York City FC beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Saturday night.

Matt Freese had FOUR saves for NYCFC (7-6-4).

Joel Waterman scored his first goal this season for Chicago.

Ojeda, on the counter-attack, ran onto a through ball played ahead by Andrés Perea and bent a shot from the right side of the area off the back post and into the net to make it 2-1 in the 29th.

Fernandez blasted a first-touch shot, off a clearance played by Jack Elliott, from 25 yards out to open the scoring in the 10th minute.

Waterman tied it at 1-all in the 21st minute. Anton Saletros played a free kick from the right sideline that was redirected by Ojeda’s header at the front post and Waterman tapped it inside the back post from point-blank range.

Jones’ first goal since 2024 gave NYCFC a two-goal lead in the 41st minute. Perea played a ball ahead to Ojeda, who tapped a cross from the right side of the area to Jones for a first-touch finish from point-blank range.

The Fire (8-6-2), who lost 3-2 at Miami on Wednesday, have lost back-to-back games following a three-game win streak.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

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