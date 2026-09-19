Wesley’s late goal gives the Wave a 2-0 victory over the Current

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kennedy Wesley scored off Kenza Dali’s free kick in stoppage time and the San Diego Wave beat the Kansas City Current 2-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Friday night.

The victory extended the Wave’s unbeaten streak at Snapdragon Stadium to five games.

After a scoreless first half, Melanie Barcenas sent the ball to the far post, where Gia Corley tangled with Kansas City’s Laney Rouse. The ball went off Rouse’s knee for an own goal to put San Diego in front in the 50th minute.

Rouse fouled Gabi Portilho just outside the box and was sent off with her second yellow card of the match at the end of regulation. She will be unavailable next week when the Current host the Denver Summit.

Wesley headed home the ensuing free kick by Dali a minute into stoppage time.

Kansas City’s Temwa Chawinga had scored in five straight regular-season games, including last week’s 2-2 draw at home against the Orlando Pride.

Barcenas, who signed a contract extension through 2028 this week, leads the Wave with six goals.

With the victory, the Wave (14-8-3) moved to second on the table behind Gotham as they look to secure home field advantage in the playoffs with five games left in the regular season.

The Current (11-9-5) are in seventh, sitting just a point ahead the Seattle Reign on the playoff line.

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