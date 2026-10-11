Wild 11-goal second half in Swedish soccer league game that was scoreless at halftime

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — One of the wildest second halves of a game in soccer history hardly seemed likely with the score 0-0 at halftime between two midtable teams in the Swedish league.

When it was all over Saturday after an 11-goal half — a league record — Brommapojkarna won 6-5 at AIK, having blown a 5-1 lead before sealing victory with the last kick.

Mads Hansen scored the decisive goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time, just 90 seconds after AIK thought they had earned an unlikely point. Johan Hove’s shot in the 97th minute had leveled the score for the first time since it was 1-1 in the 55th.

The game between the 9th and 11th-placed teams in the 16-team Allsvenskan division is a rarity in Europe’s top-tier leagues.

Borussia Dortmund once scored 10 second-half goals in a Bundesliga game won 11-1 against Arminia Bielefeld in November 1982. It was quite the fightback after the visitors scored first in the 16th.

In the Premier League in November 2009, Jermain Defoe scored a hat trick within seven minutes on his way to getting five of Tottenham’s eight goals in the second half of a 9-1 win over Wigan.

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