Cavan Sullivan was hyped as the next US star as a young kid. At 17, he’s met elite expectations

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cavan Sullivan is the son of a teacher and a lawyer, and the value of education is a staple in the family home. Sullivan dabbed tears in May during a high school graduation speech where he called his father, “not only my favorite teacher of all time, but my role model,” and cited inspiration to think strategically from “my favorite lawyer, AKA my mom.”

Like most teenagers at this time of the school year, Sullivan even has higher education on his mind. He plans to start online courses at Syracuse University in the spring.

“Right now, I’m at home sort of just doing nothing,” Sullivan said. “It’ll be nice to have tasks and work to do again.”

Hold up. Doing nothing?

Sullivan might be puttering around the house with his coursework on pause.

On the field, the 17-year-old Sullivan has never been busier — or better, as he does it all from leading the charge for a Philadelphia Union team riding a 13-game unbeaten streak in Major League Soccer to scoring his first goal for the national team that dropped jaws and raised expectations that yes, maybe, he really is the next great hope for the Americans.

Sullivan has evolved into the stardom predicted for him since his days kicking the ball around with his brothers inside and outside of his northeast Philadelphia home. European teams scouted him was he was in grade school. He signed with the Union at 14. Committed to play for Manchester City when he turns 18.

The Olympics and the 2030 World Cup are all within reach for the buzz-cut blonde who could do what Freddy Adu, Landon Donovan, Christian Pulisic and other can’t-miss prospects who missed failed to achieve: help elevate the United States into the conversation among the world’s leading soccer nations.

“Of course, as a player, I always like to envision myself and manifest things,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan remains grounded as he turns into soccer’s breakout star

Sullivan has kept his ego in check even as everyone wants a piece of the hottest prospect in soccer. Heck, even Phillies slugger Bryce Harper — another former teen sensation — popped into Subaru Park over the weekend to catch Sullivan record an assist in the Union’s latest victory.

“It is cool,” Sullivan said. “It’s not necessarily normal for a lot of people. But for me, same message always, from my parents and from myself is to keep my head down and just keep working. Haven’t achieved what I wanted to achieve yet.”

He had achieved plenty before he was a teenager. Before he could drive. Before he could legally drink.

Sullivan has seven goals and 13 assists for the Union as they have improbably turned a 1-10-4 start under former manager Bradley Carnell into a 13-game unbeaten streak — including seven straight victories — under interim coach Ryan Richter headed into Wednesday night’s game at the Chicago Fire.

Richter, who began his coaching career with the Union Academy in 2018, has watched Sullivan successfully navigate playing at an elite level against kids and pros much older than him, as well as humbly putting in the work and deflecting endless praise.

“To me, he’s the 8-year-old kid running around like crazy and pulling off something incredible on the field,” Richter said. “That’s still the kid I see. I don’t think anyone here, because he’s been part of this for so long, looks at him as something more than a great player that we want to see continue to get better.”

Older brother Quinn Sullivan — a Union midfielder like his brother, who has played with the national team — said he never has to reel in Cavan from getting a big head. Even as his Instagram following pushes 500,000 with another 318,000 more on TikTok.

“I don’t think he needs any help managing it,” Quinn Sullivan said. “He does well. We laugh and joke about some of the things that are said.”

Most of the things said or written or posted or TikTok’d about Cavan inevitably punctuate the string of milestone moments filling up his career biography.

Cavan Sullivan is young, as his accomplishments show

At 14 years, 293 days, Sullivan is believed to have been the youngest player to appear in a game for any major North American professional sports league when he made his July 2024 debut for the Union.

He has accumulated a roll call of accolades built around one recurring distinction: youngest.

At 16 years, 4 months, 29 days, the youngest American goal scorer in a CONCACAF Champions Cup game. At 17 years and five days, the youngest scorer in U.S. men’s national team history. At 17 years and two days, the youngest player ever named MLS Player of the Month.

Sullivan will always hold the title of youngest in his family. His twin brothers, both of whom play at Saint Joseph’s, are two years older than he is, while Quinn is 22.

“He’s got that little brother mentality, dude,” Quinn Sullivan said. “He’s been having to fight his whole life.”

Quinn Sullivan has played for the national team in friendlies and qualifiers, and the brothers have dreamed of making the roster together — and maybe even bring some shine back to the United States in the World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino took over the national team in October 2024 and led the U.S. to the round of 16 at this year’s World Cup, where the tournament co-hosts were eliminated in a 4-1 loss to Belgium. Cavan Sullivan said the advice he received from Pochettino when he left his first camp was simple: “Be yourself, no matter what; when you’re back with your club and back with the national team.”

Sullivan, who turned 17 on Sept. 28, will be back with the national team.

His breakout moment came on a simply stunning goal where he lofted a left-footer from 35 yards out high over the head of the Mexican goalie and into the net.

“It was honestly really special to debut, to get a goal,” Sullivan said. “Some incredible moments over those two weeks.”

Pochettino said after the win over Mexico there is a need to protect Sullivan and other potential future standouts such as Julian Hall and support a group of talented players to grow in the right direction.

“It’s amazing to have this talented player,” Pochettino said of his brightest of the bunch.

The future is still bright for Sullivan even as questions linger

Donovan, who won six MLS Cups and has the league MVP named in his honor, cautioned on his podcast that he was measured in his praise because he has seen future stars often christened the next Pele — such as Adu — burn out “over and over.”

“There will be a next superstar at some point,” Donovan said. “It might be Cavan. I’m hoping it’s Cavan.”

Man City is reeling from the verdict of financial rule-breaking which also could put a wrinkle in Sullivan’s professional future.

Sullivan’s immediate future is clear — try to lead the Union to their first MLS Cup championship and keep making the plays that could make him the undisputed face of American soccer.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer