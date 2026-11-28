KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin leads the women’s giant slalom after one run at Killington in her return to the slopes where she endured a painful crash two years ago.

Shiffrin set the best time at 0.39 seconds faster than Alice Robinson of New Zealand on the first run. Run two is later Saturday.

The Colorado native is in position to add to her record 110 World Cup wins in Alpine ski racing.

Shiffrin has won six slaloms at Killington and finished on the giant slalom podium on three occasions. But in 2024 Shiffrin suffered a deep puncture wound to her side when she crashed and somersaulted down the hill during a giant slalom at the venue.

She spent weeks healing from her injury and then had to deal with post-traumatic stress disorder associated with the crash. But she soon returned to her winning ways. Shiffrin won nine of 10 World Cup slaloms last season. She also captured Olympic gold in the slalom in February at the Milan Cortina Games.

That said, she has yet to add to her 22 World Cup wins in GS in nearly three years.

This is Shiffrin’s first race in over a month.

The six-time overall World Cup champion kicked off the season in Soelden, Austria, where she finished seventh in a GS won by teammate Paula Moltzan. Shiffrin sits 18th in the overall standings after three races and 224 points behind leader Lara Colturi, the Italian-born racer who represents Albania.

Shiffrin has opted to change her focus this season, prioritize the GS and the super-G over her signature event the slalom.

Her first slalom of the season will be on Sunday at Killington.

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