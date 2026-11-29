CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Milan Iloski scored on a penalty kick late in the second half and Andrew Rick made it stand to help the Philadelpha Union even the best-of-three first-round series with a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

The sixth-seeded Union will hit the road for the rubber match on Wednesday.

Iloski found the net with a right-footed shot in the 86th minute for his second postseason goal in five appearances. The PK was awarded after a foul on New England defender Will Sands.

Rick had four saves to complete his first clean sheet in his second postseason start. The 20-year-old with 21 regular-season starts under his belt but just two this season had three saves in the Union’s 2-0 loss in the opener.

Matt Turner finished with a career-high 10 saves for No. 3 seed New England. That ties a club record set by Matt Reis against the Chicago Fire in the 2007 Eastern Conference championship match.

Turner had five saves and Rick wasn’t tested in the scoreless first half.

The Revolution beat the Union twice during the regular season by 2-1 scores.

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