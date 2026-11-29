MANSFIELD, Texas (AP) — Lizbeth Ovalle scored two goals and Mexico secured a spot at the 2027 Women’s World Cup with a 4-2 victory over Haiti in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Championship on Saturday.

Ovalle burst into tears of joy at the final whistle before she joined her dancing teammates in a circle on the field.

Mexico advanced to the semifinals of the tournament and will next play Canada, which downed Panama 4-0 in an earlier quarterfinal at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium.

Mexico, ranked No. 28 in the world, missed out on the last two World Cups. But the team has been on the rise, boosted by the growth of a domestic professional league, Liga MX Femenil.

The four W Championship quarterfinal winners qualified for next year’s World Cup in Brazil. In addition to Canada and Mexico, the United States secured a berth with a 7-0 victory over El Salvador on Friday night, after Jamaica punched a ticket with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

In addition to a spot in the World Cup, Mexico also secured a 2028 Olympic berth. The top three finishers in the W Championship qualify for the Los Angeles Games. Because the United States has already qualified as host, that meant that Mexico, Canada and Jamaica all earned Olympic berths as semifinalists.

Haiti, ranked No. 48, is led by former U.S. coach Pia Sundhage, who took over in February. The team’s first World Cup appearance came in 2023, after upsetting Mexico in the group stage of the 2022 W Championship and then winning a spot via the intercontinental playoff, where they beat Senegal and Chile.

Diana Ordóñez put Mexico ahead in the 13th minute on a diving header served up by a long ball downfield from Ovalle.

Mexico goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras stopped a penalty attempt in the 22nd minute by Melchie Dumornay, who was fouled in the box by Rebeca Bernal. Barreras got a hand on Dumornay’s shot, which caromed off the crossbar before it was swatted away.

Haiti evened the score on Brittany Raphino’s shot from the top of the box that went through Barreras’ hands and into the goal in the 31st.

Ovalle scored a stunning left-footed goal from well outside the box in the 42nd minute into the top of the net to put Mexico back in front. Maricarmen Reyes made it 3-1 with a goal in first-half stoppage time.

Haiti narrowed the gap with Kethna Louis’ goal on a direct free kick in the 59th minute. Ovalle scored in the 73rd when her free kick took a slight deflection and went into the net for the final margin.

Haiti and the other losing teams in the quarterfinals still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup. They’ll play for the confederation’s two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

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