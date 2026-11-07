Sam Surridge scores twice to help Nashville set points record with 2-0 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Surridge found the net twice in the second half to become the sixth player in league history to score at least 20 goals in back-to-back seasons, and Nashville SC set a points record with a 1-0 Decision Day victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Nashville (23-3-8) finishes the regular season with 77 points, three more than Inter Miami scored in 2024. The club had already wrapped up the Supporters’ Shield before earning the top seed in the Eastern Conference by a 17-point margin over defending champion and second-place Inter Miami.

The loss, coupled with the Columbus Crew’s 4-3 victory over the Chicago Fire, drops Cincinnati (12-12-10) from seventh to ninth in the East. The club will hit the road to play Orlando City on Thursday in the wild-card round of the postseason with Nashvillle awaiting the winner in the best-of-three first round.

Rookie goalkeeper Brian Schwake made five saves to earn his league-leading 16th clean sheet through his first 33 MLS starts.

Surridge delivered in the 61st minute to give Nashville the lead.

Surridge added some insurance in the 86th minute with his 21st goal of the season after scoring 24 times last year.

Roman Celentano finished with three saves for Cincinnati.

Schwake had four saves and Celantano one in a scoreless first half.

Nashville beat Cincinnati 4-0 at home to close out August.

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