Los Angeles takes losing streak into game against Calgary

Calgary Flames (8-10-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (5-10-2, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings look to stop a three-game slide when they take on the Calgary Flames.

Los Angeles has gone 5-10-2 overall with a 1-1-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Kings are 5-1-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Calgary has an 8-10-1 record overall and a 3-7-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames have a 3-7-1 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Byfield has scored five goals with two assists for the Kings. Artemi Panarin has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Joel Farabee has seven goals and 10 assists for the Flames. Matvei Gridin has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Jakub Dvorak: out (upper-body), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: Kevin Bahl: out (lower body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press