UIC visits Saint Mary’s (CA) following Dent’s 30-point game

UIC Flames (3-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (2-1)

Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Gaels -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays UIC after Joshua Dent scored 30 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 96-95 overtime loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 17-0 at home last season while going 27-6 overall. The Gaels averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 16.4 on free throws and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

UIC finished 14-9 in MVC play and 7-9 on the road last season. The Flames averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press