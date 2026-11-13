Canadiens host the Avalanche in a non-conference matchup

Colorado Avalanche (11-6-3, in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (12-3-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche square off in an out-of-conference matchup.

Montreal is 12-3-4 overall and 5-2-3 in home games. The Canadiens have given up 57 goals while scoring 65 for a +8 scoring differential.

Colorado has gone 4-5-0 in road games and 11-6-3 overall. The Avalanche have an 11-2-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Caufield has 12 goals and six assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Martin Necas has 10 goals and 14 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has two goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 8-0-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, 7.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ivan Demidov: out (lower-body), Lucas Condotta: out (undisclosed), Chris Kreider: day to day (leg), Bryce Pickford: out (undisclosed), Samuel Montembeault: out (lower-body).

Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (lower body), Cale Makar: day to day (lower body), Zachary L’Heureux: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press