Columbus takes losing streak into game against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (5-10-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers after losing three in a row.

Columbus is 7-10 overall and 3-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have gone 2-5-0 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Philadelphia has a 0-4-3 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 5-10-6 record overall. The Flyers are 5-1-2 when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams play this season. The Blue Jackets won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Kent Johnson led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Kenneth Werenski has two goals and 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnson has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Matvei Michkov has 10 goals and five assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has scored three goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Conor Garland: out (upper-body), Isac Lundestrom: out (achilles), Sean Monahan: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper-body), Noel Acciari: day to day (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press