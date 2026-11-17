Montreal Canadiens (12-5-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Montreal Canadiens after Evan Rodrigues’ two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Devils’ 7-4 win.

New Jersey has a 15-6 record overall and a 9-2-0 record in home games. The Devils have gone 10-4-0 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Montreal is 12-5-4 overall and 7-1-1 in road games. The Canadiens are 9-2-3 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arseni Gritsyuk has eight goals and nine assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 12 goals and seven assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Vladislav Kolyachonok: day to day (illness), Johnathan Kovacevic: out (ankle), Brett Pesce: day to day (illness), Anthony Mantha: out (neck), Seamus Casey: out (knee).

Canadiens: Ivan Demidov: out (lower-body), Lucas Condotta: out (undisclosed), Chris Kreider: out (leg), Bryce Pickford: out (undisclosed), Josh Anderson: out (undisclosed), Mike Matheson: day to day (lower body), Samuel Montembeault: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press