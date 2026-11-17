MADRID (AP) — A fan has been convicted of racially insulting Kylian Mbappé during a Spanish league game last year, Real Madrid said Tuesday.

Madrid said the fan was convicted of a hate crime and given a suspended prison sentence of 11 months following the insults directed at Mbappé in a match against Oviedo at Carlos Tartiere stadium in August 2025.

The fan, who was not named in the club’s statement, was also fined. The sentence was suspended on condition the fan stay away from soccer stadiums for two years.

Other fans have previously been convicted for racial insults against Madrid players, including forward Vinícius Júnior.

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