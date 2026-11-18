Philadelphia Flyers (7-11-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-6-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will try to keep a three-game win streak going when they host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ottawa has a 7-2-1 record at home and a 14-6-2 record overall. The Senators rank seventh in league play serving 11.4 penalty minutes per game.

Philadelphia is 7-11-6 overall and 3-6-3 on the road. The Flyers have a 2-6-2 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Flyers won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Matvei Michkov has 11 goals and eight assists for the Flyers. Denver Barkey has scored four goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Hayden Hodgson: out (groin), Warren Foegele: out (knee), Nick Cousins: out (upper body), William Eklund: out (ankle), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower body).

Flyers: Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press