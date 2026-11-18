Dallas Stars (13-6-2, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (13-6-4, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights enter a matchup with the Dallas Stars as losers of three in a row.

Vegas has a 13-6-4 record overall and a 7-4-1 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have gone 3-3-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Dallas has a 4-1-2 record in road games and a 13-6-2 record overall. The Stars have gone 9-1-0 when scoring at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won the previous meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored nine goals with 19 assists for the Golden Knights. Victor Olofsson has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 10 goals and 16 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Noah Hanifin: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Oskar Back: out (finger), Kyle Capobianco: out (leg), Miro Heiskanen: day to day (upper body), Matt Duchene: out (abdomen), Tyler Myers: day to day (upper body), Lian Bichsel: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press