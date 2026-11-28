Veteran striker Niclas Füllkrug scored his 11th goal in 11 games to rescue a point for Werder Bremen in a thrilling 3-3 draw with bottom club Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Friday.

In France, a goal from Luc Zogbe gave Brest a 1-0 win over Paris FC and moved it into third place in Ligue 1, while in Spain, Pablo Garcia scored twice as Racing Santander came from behind to beat Levante 3-1.

Morgan Gibbs-White also got a brace as Nottingham Forest defeated Chelsea 3-2 in the Premier League to condemn the London side to a third consecutive league defeat.

Venezia drew with Bologna 0-0 in Serie A.

Füllkrug again for resilient Bremen

Füllkrug’s renaissance continued in style at the Weserstadion, with the 33-year-old striker scoring in the third minute of injury time to save Bremen’s blushes and rescue a 3-3 draw at home to second-to-last Mönchengladbach.

Bremen made a superb start to the Bundesliga and was unbeaten at home in its first five matches but that early season form was nowhere to be seen for most of the match.

Kevin Diks put Gladbach ahead with a VAR-sanctioned penalty after 20 minutes, and although Eren Dinkçi drew the home side level with a spectacular equalizer seven minutes before halftime, Franck Honorat’s first goal of the season put Gladbach back in front immediately after the break.

Honorat’s second 12 minutes from time looked like sealing a second win of the season and lifting Gladbach off the bottom of the table.

But Dinkçi scored his and Bremen’s second with five minutes remaining and Füllkrug popped up to ensure a share of the points.

Forest finds goals to down dismal Chelsea

Nottingham Forest faced Chelsea as the Premier League’s second lowest scorer with only nine goals.

That it was able to add three more was down to an obliging Chelsea defense and a weakened midfield.

Igor Jesus’ volley after five minutes set the tone and Morgan Gibbs-White doubled Forest’s lead from the penalty spot early in the second half.

Chelsea sub Emmanuel Emegha cut the deficit three minutes later but Gibbs-White restored Forest’s two-goal cushion with a deft finish after 72 minutes.

Emegha’s second in the 89th was too little too late for the lackluster visitor and it remained in eighth place. Forest moved up to 14th.

Garcia the star for Racing

Racing Santander won a third straight La Liga match for the first time since 2011, though it had to come from behind against Levante.

Ivan Romero put the home side ahead just before halftime with a perfectly placed low shot but it could not survive Santander’s second half onslaught.

Pablo Garcia’s delicious left foot equalizer curled into the far corner after 66 minutes and Yassir Zabiri’s third goal in two games put the visitor ahead with nine minutes remaining.

Garcia’s second and Santander’s third in stoppage time lift them into sixth place. Levante was 15th, without a win in seven games.

Brest go third as fine form continues

Zogbe’s 21st-minute goal made it four wins in a row for Brest and lifted it into third place in Ligue 1.

The Breton club was two points behind Paris FC and six behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

The result was a blow for Liam Rosenior, the former Chelsea coach now managing Paris FC.

His side was on top for long periods but could not find a way past Brest goalkeeper Egil Selvik, whose display won him the man of the match award.

Venezia laments VAR in 0-0 draw

The Serie A match revolved around a 14th-minute VAR decision that robbed Venezia of the win that would have lifted it out of the relegation zone.

Redouane Halhal’s header was ruled out for offside and ensured a share of the points in a game where both goalkeepers were in fine form.

The point at least lifted Venezia off the bottom of the table. Bologna moved up one spot to eighth.

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By The Associated Press