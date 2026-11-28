Khadija “Bunny” Shaw had a goal and an assist, and Jamaica secured a spot in the 2027 Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF W Championship on Friday.

Jody Brown and Kiki Van Zanten also scored for the Reggae Girlz, who advance to the semifinals to face the winner of Friday’s late match between the United States and El Salvador at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium.

The quarterfinals continue on Saturday with Canada facing Panama and Mexico meeting Haiti. All four winners of the quarterfinals earn direct berths in the World Cup. The remaining teams will play for the confederation’s two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

The Jamaican squad is No. 40 in the latest FIFA rankings but features one of the world’s most dynamic players in Shaw, who plays professionally for Manchester City and was one of the three finalists for the Ballon d’Or. Shaw leads the national team with 50 goals in 68 appearances.

Shaw scored on a direct free kick in the 65th minute that gave Jamaica a 3-0 lead. She sent the ball straight into the wall and it took a deflection before sailing into the goal.

At the final whistle, Jamaica’s fans chanted “World Cup! World Cup!” and the players danced on the field.

“Credit to the team, when they go out on the pitch they’ve always kept it professional,” Shaw said. “We just spoke together, we said, we don’t care how we win, we’re gonna try to win and move on.”

The Reggae Girlz have played in the past two World Cups and advanced to the round of 16 in 2023. Jamaica finished third in both the 2018 and 2022 W Championship.

The Reggae Girlz finished atop their group to advance to the quarterfinals. Shaw had nine goals in qualifying for the final stage.

Costa Rica, ranked No. 41, made the World Cup field in 2015 and 2023, but was eliminated in the group stage both times. The team was a surprise runner-up in the 2014 CONCACAF W Championship.

Las Ticas also finished atop their group to make it to the quarterfinals.

Brown took a cross from Van Zanten that deflected off Costa Rica goalkeeper Daniela Solera for a goal in the 16th minute. It was Brown’s 12th international goal.

Van Zanten had a good chance at the end of the first half but Solera met her as she rushed the net and smothered the ball.

Costa Rica was hurt early in the second half when Gloriana Villalobos was stretchered off with an injury. She was replaced by Alexandra Pinell.

Van Zanten broke through to put Jamaica up 2-0. Shaw fed the ball from out wide to Van Zanten at the far post who buried the goal in the 59th minute.

“We worked really hard,” Van Zanten said. ”I think we really dominated on that field tonight, and we deserve to go” (to the World Cup).

Jamaica was coached in the match by assistant Deon Burton after head coach Hubert Busby Jr. could not obtain a visa.

Jamaica and Costa Rica will be guaranteed spots as hosts for the 2031 World Cup, along with the United States and Mexico.

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