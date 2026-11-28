MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fans jeered and left early as Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game as head coach ended in 4-0 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

It’s now back-to-back 4-0 routs for Pochettino in his two games in charge after being routed by Liverpool last week. It means United end the weekend still at the bottom of the table.

Pochettino left his role with the United States to try and turn around United, and he embraced his players on the field as jeers rang around Old Trafford after the final whistle.

Six losses from 12 games with just one win have United second to last, one place above Crystal Palace, which plays on Sunday.

In stark contrast, Brentford coach Keith Andrews was greeted with roars from the away fans after a standout win that moved his team up to fifth.

Leeds was sixth after a 3-0 win against Coventry.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

By JAMES ROBSON

AP Soccer Writer