CINCINNATI (AP) — Samuel Gidi scored a goal in the 88th minute, Roman Celentano had five saves and FC Cincinnati beat Nashville SC 1-0 on Saturday to sweep the best-of-three first-round series in the MLS Cup playoffs.

On the counter-attack, Evander Da Silva Ferreira — known simply as “Evander” — bent a perfectly-placed bouncing ball into the area from near the left sideline to a charging Gidi for a first-touch finish from 6 yards out.

Brian Schwake had one save for Nashville, the 2026 Supporter’s Shield winner and arguably the best regular-season team in MLS history.

Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar appeared to score the opening goal in the 47th minute, but Sam Surridge was ruled offsides and the goal didn’t count.

Cincinnati beat Nashville 1-0 in Game 1.

Up next

Nashville: Season complete.

Cincinnati: Advances to the one-game Eastern Conference semifinals.

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