PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Petar Musa and Ran Binyamin each scored a goal, and FC Dallas blew a two-goal lead before escaping in the penalty shootout with a 5-3 win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three series in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Dallas, the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed, plays third-seeded St. Louis or No. 6 seed Los Angeles FC in the one-game conference semifinals.

Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — stopped Alexander Aravena’s shot in the shootout.

José Caicedo flicked a header, off a free kick played into the area by David Da Costa, that deflected off the near post in the 79th minute, and Gage Guerra’s volley off a cross by Aravena made it 2-2 in the 85th.

Musa opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Shaq Moore played an arcing ball into the area from the right side, the ball squirted out from a pack of players and Musa’s sliding poke from point-blank range popped up and bounced into the net.

Binyamin’s volley from the center of the area ricocheted off the crossbar into the net and made it 2-0 in the 76th.

James Pantemis made a diving stop on a shot by Santiago Moreno — who forced his way out after five seasons with the Timbers — in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Ariel Lassiter (thigh) did not play for Portland. The 32-year-old forward was third on the Timbers with 15 goal contributions (eight goals, seven assists) in the regular season.

Joaquín Valiente scored twice in a 2-minute span for Dallas in a 3-0 win last Saturday in Game 1.

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