BALTIMORE (AP) — Evan Morton’s 26 points helped UMBC defeat Iona 75-67 on Monday.

Morton went 9 of 16 from the field (6 for 11 from 3-point range) for the Retrievers (3-3). Riley Jacobs added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Luke Jungers led the way for the Gaels (2-4) with 18 points, six rebounds and three steals. Ore Odutayo added 17 points and six rebounds for Iona.

Up next

UMBC plays Ohio State on the road on Thursday, and Iona hosts UMKC on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.