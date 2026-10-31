Leylah Fernandez advances to Tokyo WTA final with win over Rakhimova

TOKYO (AP) — Leylah Fernandez has advanced to her third WTA final of the year, with a chance to win her second tournament.

The Canadian beat Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-3 Saturday in the semifinals of the WTA’s Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament. In Sunday’s final, Fernandez will play third-seeded Diana Shnaider, who beat teenager Mia Pohankova in the second semifinal Saturday 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Fernandez beat Talia Gibson in straight sets to win the Singapore Open in September. She lost to Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the Ningbo Open final last week.

Fernandez advanced to the semifinals when top-ranked Rybakina withdrew from their quarterfinal on Friday, handing the Canadian a walkover.

Rybakina guaranteed herself the year-end No. 1 ranking with her second-round victory on Thursday.

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