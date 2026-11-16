Rain pushes Austin Championship to a Monday finish

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Heavy rain washed out the final round Sunday in the inaugural Austin Championship, leading to a Monday finish with Trace Crowe ahead by one shot and 13 players within three shots of the lead.

It will be the first time a full final round is held Monday on the PGA Tour since The Players Championship, which went through so many delays some players had to complete seven holes of the third round Monday before the finish.

Crowe was at 14-under 202, one shot ahead of Chad Ramey, Sami Valimaki and Erik van Rooyen. The tour tried to play Sunday until it determined Omni Barton Creek could not be ready.

Last month, the Bermuda Championship was cut short to 54 holes because of weather, and a forecast even worse for Monday. The forecast in Austin is partly sunny skies.

The Austin Championship and the RSM Classic next week along the Georgia coast are the final two tournaments to decide the top 100 in the FedEx Cup Fall who keep full PGA Tour cards for 2027.

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