AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chad Ramey birdied three of the first five holes and closed with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot victory Monday in the rain-delayed Austin Championship, capping a five-day span that took him from the prospect of losing his PGA Tour card to a two-year exemption.

Ramey won for the second time in his career, the other coming in 2022 at an opposite-field event in the Dominican Republic. This one was far more significant because Ramey was at No. 136 in the FedEx Cup with two tournaments remaining.

The win puts him in the upper-tier Championship Series with $20 million purses in 2028 when the tour’s new competition model begins.

“It’s unbelievable,” Ramey said. “It seems like for whatever reason I play my best golf when my back is against the wall. It’s very rewarding. I’m very thankful.”

Ben Kohles made a late surge after a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th put him one shot behind at 66. Ramey was steady as ever on the closing hole at Omni Barton Creek, laying up and hitting wedge to just inside 10 feet for a final birdie that put him at 20-under 268.

It was the first time a full final round was held on Monday since The Players Championship in 2022.

Trace Crowe started with a one-shot lead and had 13 players within three shots of the lead.

Crowe already was two shots behind before making his first birdie on No. 5 but never regained the lead. Still, three birdies over the last six holes gave him a 69 and moved him up to No. 87 in the FedEx Cup Fall. With one tournament remaining, his card should be safe for 2027.

Ramey was in the lead, but never comfortably. Hayden Springer made a quick surge early on the back nine with a birdie-eagle-birdie stretch, the eagle coming at No. 13 with a wedge from 117 yards on the side of a hill.

Ramey began to seize control with a 12-foot birdie on the 11th, a 10-foot birdie on the 13th and then a two-putt birdie on the par-5 14th to take him to 19 under, giving him a three-shot lead until Kohles closed the gap late.

“My game has been so close for so long,” Ramey said. “I just haven’t quite got over the hump. All the way through the bag, I played very well and the putter got hot.”

Blades Brown, the 19-year-old who last week became the youngest PGA Tour winner in 95 years, had four birdies in the last five holes for a 66 and tied for fourth with Springer (66).

The PGA Tour closes out the season on Thursday in the RSM Classic at Sea Island, where the top 100 in the FedEx Cup Fall keep full cards for next year. Among those on the bubble is Billy Horschel, who slipped to No. 101.

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