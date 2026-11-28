HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Garrett’s 27 points helped High Point defeat Citadel 95-89 on Saturday.

Garrett added eight rebounds for the Panthers (8-0). CJ Brown scored 26 points and added five assists and three steals. Cam’Ron Fletcher shot 2 of 4 from the field and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Panthers picked up their eighth straight victory.

Tyler Mrus led the Bulldogs (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Aaron Ekwere added 17 points for Citadel. Chase Cormier also had 16 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.