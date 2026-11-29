RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominick Stewart had 26 points in Richmond’s 89-87 victory over VMI on Saturday.

Aiden Argabright’s 3-pointer gave Richmond an 86-77 lead with 47 seconds left in the game.

Stewart added six assists and three steals for the Spiders (6-3). Argabright shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line to add 16 points. Jamie Kaiser Jr. had 13 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

T.J. Johnson led the way for the Keydets (5-4) with 33 points and six rebounds. VMI got 17 points apiece from Rickey Bradley and Paulius Narvilas.

Richmond went into halftime ahead of VMI 48-37. Stewart scored 11 points in the half. Stewart scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Richmond to a two-point victory.

Up next

Both teams next play Tuesday. Richmond visits East Carolina and VMIplays UNC Greensboro at home.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.