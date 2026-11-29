ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Burbach had 13 points in Cornell’s 82-49 victory over St. Lawrence on Saturday.

Burbach shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Big Red (5-3). Mateen Rafiq shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Mikehi Williams had 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

Aidan Phelan led the Saints in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Saint Lawrence also got nine points from Brayden Shepardson. Tommy McMahon finished with six points.

Up next

Cornell visits LIU in its next matchup on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.